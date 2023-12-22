Anil Kapoor Birthday 2023: Earlier this year, the actor added another feather to his cap as he got featured on the New York Times crossword puzzle

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor Birthday 2023: The 'Nayak' actor has been a part of the Hindi film industry for forty years now. He has also worked in Hollywood movies and has made quite an impact, especially with the Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire. Even after four decades, Kapoor's success streak continues. Be it red carpet looks, awards for best actor or best supporting actor, playing an antagonist like no other, and more, Anil Kapoor is balancing it all seamlessly. Apart from stellar performance, this year also saw him getting featured in the New York Times crossword puzzle.

Fourteen years after Danny Boyle's Slumdog Millionaire picked up eight awards out of the 10 nominations at the 81st Academy Awards ceremony, cast member Anil Kapoor continues to be remembered for his role of Prem Kumar as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati in the movie. Kapoor was recently featured on the crossword puzzle of a recent issue of The New York Times. The clue was Kapoor of 'Slumdog Millionaire'. We couldn't be happier for Anil Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor recently completed forty years in the film industry in June this year. The actor had made his debut as a lead actor with 'Woh 7 Din' released in 1983. The note read, "Today I complete 40 years of being an actor and an entertainer…40 years of being accepted, loved and blessed by you, the audience! They say when you’re doing something you love, time just flies by...no wonder 4 decades seem like the blink of an eye! This is where I belong this is what I’m meant to do and this is who I’m supposed to be…So many people have helped me get to this stage in life, but I’d especially like to acknowledge and thank the late Bapu saab, my brother @boney.kapoor and my father Surinder Kapoor for believing in me and for giving me my first chance in #Woh7Din...I’m also eternally grateful to @naseeruddin49 & @padminikolhapure for their grace in welcoming a newcomer. Their stardom made me shine brighter than I could’ve hoped for. I owe everything I am today to these legends, and to the love and acceptance I have found with each one of you. To mark the completion of these 40 years, I’m coming to you in two very special avatars with The Night Manager part 2 and Animal. I hope you will continue to love and support me the way you have always done."

