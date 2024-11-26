International Emmy Awards: 'The Night Manager' creator Sandeep Modi carries Indian flag, poses with Aditya Roy Kapur on red carpet

International Emmy Awards: 'The Night Manager' creator Sandeep Modi carries Indian flag, poses with Aditya Roy Kapur on red carpet

The Night Manager created by Sandeep Modi was the only Indian show to be nominated at the International Emmy Awards 2024. The show creator along with actor Aditya Roy Kapur graced the red carpet of the award ceremony in New York on Monday evening. While the show did not win an award in the Best Drama series categories, it getting nominated and gaining visibility on a global platform is a big achievement.

For the red carpet of the International Emmy Awards, Sandeep Modi and Aditya Roy Kapur looked dapper in three-piece black suits. The filmmaker-actor duo struck a pose together on the red carpet and were all smiles. Modi also carried an Indian flag along with him as he represented the country at the awards.

“Representing India and Indian cinema at the International Emmys is a huge honor,” Modi said, emphasizing the importance of this recognition for Indian creators.

Vir Das graces red carpet in an outfit designed by a new artist

The first-time host allowed an up-and-coming fashion designer to design his outfit for the big night. The designer Shubhangi Bajpai was selected among 4000 applications that Das received when he reached out to new designers to pitch and outfit for his big night in New York. Hours before the taping of the award show, he revealed the name of the designer on his Instagram handle.

The Night Manager loses to French series

The Night Manager starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala was nominated in the Best Drama series category. The show was competing with three other nominees — the French show Les Gouttes de Dieu (Drops of God), the Australian show The Newsreader–Season 2, and Argentina’s Iosi, El Espia Arrepentido Season 2 (Yosi, the Regretful Spy). Les Gouttes de Dieu was announced as the winner.

'The Night Manager' is a 1993 novel by British author John Le Carre, who passed away in December 2020. The series is an official Hindi adaptation of John le Carre's novel 'The Night Manager', produced by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia. The story revolves around the night manager of a luxury hotel, a former soldier, who is recruited by a government espionage organization, to infiltrate the inner circle of an arms dealer. The 'Night Manager' Indian version shows Shaan Sengupta, played by Roy Kapur, a night manager at a Dhaka hotel who gets embroiled in the world of international arms dealer Shailendra (Anil Kapoor) after he witnesses a brutal crime.

What Anil Kapoor said about the Emmy nomination

Thrilled by the nomination, Anil Kapoor said in a statement earlier shared by his PR team, "It's just been brought to my attention that our Indian adaptation of The Night Manager has been nominated for an international Emmy. I remember when the offer came in, I was conflicted."

"It offered me the opportunity to play a character so complex, but also, on the other hand, the huge responsibility of trying to add a newness and an authenticity to a part that had been played so masterfully by Hugh Laurie. This validation from the Emmys in addition to the tremendous love that we have received from fans worldwide, is a worthy reminder that hard work always pays...I am ecstatic and hungrier than ever before for what's to come," Kapoor added.