Justin Bieber facing financial trouble? May be forced to go on tour despite health issues

Pop sensation Justin Bieber is set to go on tour again, despite his poor health. The reason behind this decision is that his expenses have reportedly surpassed his income.

The singer is said to be grappling with financial trouble while battling Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The condition had caused half of his face to become paralysed. It had also led to hearing difficulties and dizziness. After being diagnosed with the disease, Bieber cancelled several music tours in 2023. He has been undergoing treatment for some time.

The pop star may be forced to go on tour to support his extravagant lifestyle. With $300 million allegedly mismanaged by his former team, Bieber hasn’t profited from touring since 2023 and hasn’t released a new album since 2021. A source revealed, “Justin may need to tour to generate income. He lives a lavish lifestyle, and due to it, he is on the brink of financial problems.” The pop star and his wife, Hailey Bieber, welcomed their son, Jack, in August.

