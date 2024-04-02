Breaking News
Is Kylie Jenner pregnant with Timothee Chalamets baby
Is Kylie Jenner pregnant with Timothee Chalamet's baby?

Updated on: 02 April,2024 10:10 PM IST  |  Los Angeles
mid-day online correspondent |

Kylie Jenner has become the most recent victim of online rumours swirling about potential pregnancies

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet

It seems pregnancy rumours are what's in the air these days and no one is being spared. Recently, speculation has been swirling around Kylie Jenner. The business mogul and reality TV star became the subject of pregnancy rumours after Daniel Tosh, host of the podcast 'Tosh Show' made claims suggesting she was expecting.


So is Kylie Jenner pregnant?


Sources have informed Us Weekly that Daniel Tosh's statements about Kylie Jenner being pregnant with Timothée Chalamet's child are false. On the recent episode of his 'Tosh Show' podcast on Tuesday, April 2, Tosh, aged 48, reiterated baseless allegations that Jenner, aged 26, was spotted filming scenes for her family's Hulu series, "The Kardashians," at a supermarket as part of a pregnancy announcement.


Tosh said, “Here’s something crazy. I went to the grocery store in Malibu, and I was talking to an employee there. I try to avoid it but I was talking to this guy, and I said, ‘Why were you guys closed yesterday?’ He goes, ‘Well, I’m not supposed to discuss it, but Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the show, was filming their season finale here yesterday,’” 

Tosh further stated, “Spoiler alert, this is for the upcoming season of the show. This is the big season finale. This random grocery store person is telling me that they rented out the entire store, shut it down and then, they acted like they were grocery shopping,”

“This was the scene that apparently happened: Kylie reveals that she’s pregnant again with Timothée’s kid. What a bombshell.” He added.

Sources with close ties to the production have confirmed to Us Weekly that the Kardashian-Jenners did not film any scenes, including the season finale, at a grocery store for this season.

Timothee and Kylie at Golden Globes 2024

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner made heads turn with their PDA at the Golden Globes 2024. Several images and videos surfaced online in which the two could be seen kissing each other. On December 8, Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet were in the spotlight all night. The lovely couple sat together at the prestigious award ceremony and, in a candid moment, shared a kiss. This lovey-dovey moment was shared on the official Instagram handle of the Golden Globes 2024.

