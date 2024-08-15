It Ends With Us feud: Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have not been on the same page since the release of their film. Now it has come to light that Lively has been telling people that Baldoni harassed her during the filming

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni in It Ends With Us

'It Ends With Us' feud: Blake Lively felt Justin Baldoni fat shamed her, kissed for too long

Ever since the release of 'It Ends With Us' reports of a feud between lead actors Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively has surfaced. Blake Lively has told people that there were multiple reasons Justin Baldoni made her feel uncomfortable on the sets of 'It Ends With Us', reported TMZ. According to the report, there is a scene in the film where Justin has to lift Blake in the air. The sources informed the publication that Justin has a history of back problems and before lifting Blake, he went to his on-set trainer and asked how much she weighed and how could he train to protect his back from injury.

Blake later fond out about Justin's comment before the scene and felt that he fat-shamed her. The actress who gave birth to her fourth child with Ryan Reynolds in February 2023 was reportedly bothered by this comment.

In another incident that made Blake uncomfortable on set is when the two had to shoot for a kissing scene. Blake felt he lingered longer than he should have with the kiss.

The cast and crew of the film also agreed that there is bad blood between the two. However, some crew members are also taking Justin's side as they do not feel he is completely in the wrong. Reports also state that some cast members are also milking the drama to market the film.

On the other hand, adding fuel to the feud, Baldoni hired Melissa Nathan, a crisis PR manager who specializes in publicity and reputation management. She had previously represented Johnny Depp during his trial with Amber Heard, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Blake has also spoke about how Ryan Reynolds penned a scene in the film that is being loved by the audience. This has led to talks of Baldoni not having creative control on the sets.

'It Ends With Us' is directed by Justin Baldoni, who stars opposite Lively. It follows a florist named Lily who falls in love with a neurosurgeon. After Lily runs into her childhood friend (Brandon Sklenar), Ryle gets jealous, and their relationship takes a dark turn. It is an adaptation of Colleen Hoover's popular romance novel, and cost only $25 million to produce and is expected to turn a profit.