Nicole Kidman has been nominated for the Golden Globes 2025. She expressed her gratitude and urged the people to watch the film, Bbaygirl, if they wanted a new experience

Nicole Kidman. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Nicole Kidman reacts to her 20th Golden Globes nomination: 'It's such a help' x 00:00

Actor Nicole Kidman has all the reasons to celebrate as she received her 20th Golden Globes nomination, in the Best Performance by Female Actor in Motion Picture (Drama) category for 'Babygirl'. She expressed her gratitude and urged the people to watch the film if they wanted a new experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I was relieved because we haven't released the film yet. You have no idea. Well, I mean, you do have an idea, but it's such a help, just in terms of creating attention, because we still haven't released it, so it's an extraordinary support. I'm so grateful. And I love Romy. I love the character," she said as per Deadline.

She added if the nomination was a bit surprising for her, "It did, but after the reception in Venice, the Europeans really got it there, I was just hoping that it would translate to other territories. Since then, we've had it screened in the UK, in America, and Australia, and it's getting really great reactions, especially from young people. Which I love, because it's cross-generational, and that's something Halina really wanted. So just that it is being understood by all different types of people is what's fascinating. And exciting," she added.

On talking about her much-anticipated project, she shared, "Because it's such a complex, beautiful role. The role, and the storytelling. It's entertaining, and it comes in a package. It's about an existential crisis, but it's told with humour and hopefully with a frisson and it vibes in such a particular way that it becomes accessible. So, as much as it's unusual and bold, I hope there's an accessibility to it. And it's got an awesome title. I mean, come on. But to be in every frame of the movie... I didn't quite realize what a risk it was. I do now, and I'm glad I didn't know when I set out to do it," reported Deadline.

Reflecting on her experience of working with the film's director Halina Reijn, she shared, "I just love that she's so provocative. She's got such a distinct voice. She's classically trained, so she sort of reminds me of Baz Luhrmann in that way, where there's this classical training, an extraordinary understanding of opera, and theater, and music yet they both bring it into a very, very modern culture of filmmaking."

In 'Babygirl', she plays Romy, a powerful CEO navigating a journey of self-discovery and sexual exploration.

She shared details about the character, "We created it together. We'd experiment as we were going along. It was definitely written, but because Halina's a writer-director, it would constantly evolve, which was fantastic," as per Deadline.

'Babygirl', which debuts in theaters on December 25, has already sparked significant attention, earning Kidman the Volpi Cup for Best Actress at the Venice Film Festival, and recently winning the National Board of Review's NBR Award for Best Actress.

The film's narrative follows Romy, a high-powered CEO of a packaging company using an AI system she created. Though she seems to have it all, an attractive husband played by Antonio Banderas, two teenage daughters, and a luxurious lifestyle, Romy is struggling with her sense of self and her desires.

She urged people to watch the film, "They haven't seen a film like it. If you want a new experience, go. Take your partner, or sit alone in there. You will definitely have a reaction. So if you want to be in a cinema with people, and go, "Oh, OK, I'm feeling something," this is the film to see," according to Deadline.

The film is a reimagining of the erotic thriller genre, often dominated by male perspectives but told from the female gaze, an aspect that Kidman found particularly compelling.

Reijn, known for her work as a filmmaker and producer, was inspired by the erotic thrillers of the 1980s and '90s, such as Fatal Attraction and Basic Instinct.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever