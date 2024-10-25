In this steamy movie, Kidman plays a successful businesswoman who jeopardizes her career and family for an intense affair with her younger intern, portrayed by Harris Dickinson

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman humorously shared that she was "so turned on" while filming her latest erotic drama Babygirl that production had to pause for a bit. In this steamy movie, Kidman plays a successful businesswoman who jeopardizes her career and family for an intense affair with her younger intern, portrayed by Harris Dickinson, 28, known for Where the Crawdads Sing.

Nicole Kidman on pausing ‘Babygirl’ during intense scenes

The 57-year-old Oscar-winning actress admitted that pretending to have orgasms during her intimate scenes with Dickinson and Antonio Banderas, who plays her husband in the film, sometimes became overwhelming. As per the Sun, Nicole said, “There were times when we were shooting where I was like, ‘I don’t want to orgasm any more."

The Big Little Lies star took on the role to push herself, but she faced some moments she wasn’t fully prepared for. Kidman even admitted she would often say things like, "Don’t come near me" and "I hate doing this" while filming. She joked, "I don’t care if I’m never touched again in my life!"

About Nicole Kidman's Babygirl

Babygirl is a 2024 American erotic thriller, written, directed, and co-produced by Halina Reijn. The film features Nicole Kidman, Harris Dickinson, Sophie Wilde, and Antonio Banderas. It premiered on August 30, 2024, at the 81st Venice International Film Festival, where Kidman won the Volpi Cup for Best Actress. Its North American debut took place at the 49th Toronto International Film Festival on September 10, 2024, with a U.S. release by A24 set for December 25, 2024.

Nicole Kidman at the Venice Film Festival

The Oscar-winning actress recently picked up the best actress award at the Venice Film Festival for her role in Babygirl, directed by Halina Reijn. Soon after, her new Netflix series 'The Perfect Couple' became the No. 1 show on the platform. Kidman's success doesn't stop there. She is also set to star in the second season of 'Lioness', a Paramount+ series created by Taylor Sheridan.

The new season debuts on Sunday. Kidman will also begin working on Amazon Studios' Scarpetta, a film based on the Patricia Cornwell novel. In Scarpetta, she will star alongside fellow Oscar winners Jamie Lee Curtis and Ariana DeBose. However, despite all the success, Kidman is feeling bittersweet about this moment in her career.

Meanwhile, Kidman was also excited to discuss her work with Taylor Sheridan on Lioness. She praised Sheridan's energy and creativity, calling him "a powerhouse" for his ability to create and manage multiple TV projects, including those in the Yellowstone universe."He is doing everything, and writing projects that are so good -- he never stops. He's bringing so much work to all of us and to the industry, and that's incredible. It's fantastic," Kidman said.

(With inputs from ANI)