It's a race against time for Jack Whitehall to get from the US to the UK for Christmas. He must call in all the favors he can, relying on the good offices of his friends—and their friends—while navigating various modes of transport

Jack in time for Christmas Movie

Cast: Jack Whitehall, Michael Bublé, Dave Bautista, Rebel Wilson, Jimmy Fallon, Daisy May Cooper, Tom Davies, Zachary Vazquez, Tetiana Cashmir, Laurent C. Lucas

Director: Jack Whitehall

Rating: 1.5/5

Runtime: 66 m

Jack Whitehall wants to be in UK with his little daughter and wife for Christmas. But currently he is in the US and there’s only four days to the event and a lot of holiday chaos surrounding travel bookings etc. So essentially it’s a race against time to get from the US to the UK for Christmas and he has to use up all the good offices of his friends and their friends, through various modes of transport and celebrity demands. So its basically a Christmas travelogue that takes you through adventures you would never expect.



The narrative concentrates on Jack and his friends and their demands of him for favors to be granted, as told to a sceptic Daisy May Cooper, the London Cabbie who pulls a lazy route just to get the story completed. Whitehall somehow finds himself in situations that get him almost towards his short-term destinations and along route he has cheeky conversations with other comedians, sportsmen, celebrities and actors.



Prime Video’s Christmas unscripted/travelogue film is based on a flimsy premise. Though filled with callbacks from popular movies and shows heralding Christmas, there’s really nothing to laugh at here and the narrative seems like it is desperately searching to mine laughs that just don’t exist.



Jack is offered a ride in Jimmy Fallon’s jet to Berlin, only to learn enroute that the jet belongs to Dave Bautista and he is not one to get entertained by Jack’s constant yakking. Roping in a sour faced Michael Buble, who has begun to hate all things Christmas, to sing at the season ending concert was another challenge. Then his twinning with Tom Davies and a dog-sled team, followed by yet another racing skirmish with a bob-sled team. The ridicule level increases as we go along.



This is a 'let's wing it and see what happens' kind of production. So there’s nothing planned technically speaking. Jack appears to be be ad-fibbing along the route. None of his jokes land though. And despite the different kinds of adventures, there’s little entertainment or thrill to be had…It just comes across as fake and trying too hard!