Rebel Wilson, Jimmy Fallon to appear in a special fronted by Jack Whitehall

Updated on: 04 October,2024 03:54 PM IST  |  Washington
ANI

As per the description, "a stockingful of conveniently located famous faces help (and hinder) along the way as Jack navigates the chaos of Christmas and tries to make it home in time"

Rebel Wilson and Dave Bautista. Pics/AFP

Stars like Rebel Wilson, Dave Bautista, Michael Buble, Jimmy Fallon, Daisy May Cooper and Tom Davies will feature in 'Jack in Time For Christmas', a special fronted by Jack Whitehall.


Produced by Workerbee and Whitehall's Jackpot Productions, the project will launch exclusively on Prime Video worldwide in December, Variety reported.


The show, part scripted comedy, part unscripted traveloge, will see Whitehall (whose recent big screen credits include "Jungle Cruise" and "Clifford the Big Red Dog") find himself stranded in the U.S. with just four days to make it back to the U.K. for Christmas. With time ticking away, he embarks on a journey involving planes, trains, huskies, and bobsleighs.


As per the description, "a stockingful of conveniently located famous faces help (and hinder) along the way as Jack navigates the chaos of Christmas and tries to make it home in time."

Meanwhile, Prime Video is launching a one-off special from "Clarkson's Farm" star Kaleb Cooper's national theater tour of "The World According to Kaleb" The show will launch globally on November 29.

rebel wilson dave bautista hollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

