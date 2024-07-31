Breaking News
James Gunn announces wrap up of Superman

Updated on: 01 August,2024 06:22 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
As per reports, his Superman movie will kick off the rebooted DC Universe under the supervision of him and his DC Studios co-boss Peter Safran

James Gunn. Pic/AFP

The upcoming DC movie Superman, helmed by James Gunn, has wrapped up its filming. The writer-director announced the completion of the shoot on his social media accounts.


He wrote, “And that’s a wrap. God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness, kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.”



Superman


Gunn continued, “Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honour. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil, laughter, emotions, ideas, and magic we’ve shared together on set, and for that I am forever grateful.”

As per reports, his Superman movie will kick off the rebooted DC Universe under the supervision of him and his DC Studios co-boss Peter Safran.

The superhero movie, originally titled Superman: Legacy, stars David Corenswet as the Man of Steel and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel actor Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

Nicholas Hoult is taking on the role of Superman’s infamous villain Lex Luthor, while Gunn’s cast also includes Skyler Gisondo, Anthony Carrigan, Edi Gathegi, Nathan Fillion, and Isabela Merced.

Will Reeve, son of the late Superman actor Christopher Reeve, will make a cameo playing a TV reporter in the film. Superman is set to debut in theatres on July 11, 2025.

