James Gunn begins pre-production for 'Superman: Legacy'

Updated on: 19 April,2023 09:10 AM IST  |  Washington
Taking to Twitter, Gunn shared a picture of the screenplay which he captioned, 'I'm honored to be a part of the legacy. And what better day than #SupermanAnniversary Day to dive fully into early pre-production on #SupermanLegacy? Costumes, production design, and more now up and running'

James Gunn. Pic/AFP

American filmmaker and DC Chief, James Gunn, on Tuesday, announced that he has begun the pre-production work on 'Superman: Legacy'.


Taking to Twitter, Gunn shared a picture of the screenplay which he captioned, "I'm honored to be a part of the legacy. And what better day than #SupermanAnniversary Day to dive fully into early pre-production on #SupermanLegacy? Costumes, production design, and more now up and running."



'Superman: Legacy' is all set to release on July 11, 2025.


According to Deadline, a US-based media house, 'Superman: Legacy' is the first feature project in Gunn and co-DC chief Peter Safran's new DC Universe, 'Gods and Monsters'.

Gunn is writing and directing the upcoming 'Superman' movie.

"It's not an origins story, it focuses on Superman's balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. He's the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, he's kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old fashioned," Safran announced about the movie at a DC presser back in January, reported Deadline.

The official announcement of the star cast of the film is still awaited.

Gunn is currently on a press tour for his Marvel Studios' next film 'Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3' which is set to hit the theatres on May 5, 2023.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

 

