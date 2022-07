James Gunn at trailer launch of 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3: Some stories have an end

The trailer of the movie begins with them being attacked by Ravagers, led by Gomora. Star-Lord tries to win back Gomora but she has no memory of them working together

James Gunn, Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Chukwudi Iwuji, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Will Poulter, and Maria Bakalova speak onstage at the Marvel Cinematic Universe Mega-Panel during 2022 Comic Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California. Pic/AFP

Writer and director James Gunn launched the trailer of 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' at Comic-Con event 2022. Gunn during a trailer launch said, "This is the end of that story. I'm sorry. Some stories have an end. It doesn't mean everybody dies."

The trailer of the movie begins with them being attacked by Ravagers, led by Gomora. Star-Lord tries to win back Gomora but she has no memory of them working together. Adam Warlock makes an appearance, played by Will Poulter, and the trailer ends with a teaser for Rocket's past, as per Deadline.

"I'm pleased to be here," he said before calling Hall H scum. "Thank you for aspiring for how vomitious you all are." "I can't wait to dissect all of you and see what I can learn," he continued.

The trailer explores the origin story of Rocket, as per Deadline. Castmember Chis Pratt, Karen Gillan, Will Poulter, Maria Balakova (as the Cosmic Space Dog), and Pom Klementieff were present.

The film recently wrapped on the anticipated threequel, which will star Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Sylvester Stallone, Karen Gillan, Elizabeth Debicki, Will Poulter, Chuk Iwuji. It was revealed last week that 'The Suicide Squad' breakout actor Daniela Melchior.

Production on the Marvel movie kicked off in November of 2021. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nikolas Korda, Simon Hatt and Sara Smith. David J. Grant and Lars P. Winther are co-producers has also joined the cast.

The first two films in the series Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) have generated total revenues of over USD 1.6 billion worldwide. The final instalment of the franchise 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' will premiere on May 5, 2023.

