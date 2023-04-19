Breaking News
Stallone’s next is a mysterious mission

Updated on: 19 April,2023 07:36 AM IST  |  Washington
Sylvester Stallone, the veteran actor to star and produce the upcoming action comedy titled Never Too Old to Die

Sylvester Stallone is set to star in Never Too Old to Die. The action comedy will be produced by the veteran Hollywood actor and Braden Aftergood for Balboa Productions. Penned by Brian Otting, it revolves around a mysterious murder within a retirement home for spies, which sparks a Cold War hero’s personal mission to find the assassin living among them. This marks Stallone and Balboa’s first project and also the first-look deal with Amazon Studios. Interestingly, Stallone will write, direct, produce and star in both scripted and unscripted projects for the studio, for film and TV. A director is yet to be finalised. 


Stallone recently led the Prime Video superhero pic Samaritan and currently stars as New York Mafia caporegime Dwight “The General” Manfredi in the acclaimed Paramount+ crime drama series Tulsa King from creator Taylor Sheridan, which reportedly scored one of the biggest cable debuts of 2022, when its premiere episode was given a Paramount Network preview, with Yellowstone as its lead-in. Stallone reprises his MCU role of Ravager Captain Stakar Ogord in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which opens in cinemas on May 5, and will appear alongside his family in the docuseries, The Family Stallone, launching on Paramount+ on May 17. Later this August, he will also return for the newest instalment of the hit action franchise, The Expendables.



Otting is a writer and director whose short film, Prom Car ’91, has played at festivals around the world, including Fantastic Fest, garnering awards including Best Horror Comedy at Nightmares Film Festival and Best Horror Comedy at Nevermore Film Festival

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

 

