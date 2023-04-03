The Northeast Film Festival 2023 Was Successfully Held In Mumbai

The Northeast Film Festival 2023 was a spectacular celebration of Northeast India’s artistic and cultural heritage.

The event was held at the NFDC (NATIONAL FILM DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION) to encourage content creators from India’s North Eastern (NE) states.

The festival took place from March 24 to March 26, 2023.

The event began with a Red Carpet welcome for all guests on March 24, 2023, followed by a media interaction at JB Hall NFDC campus in Mumbai.

The three-day festival featured some excellent films and documentaries from Northeast India. Guest of honour, film director Shri. Rahul Rawail performed the inauguration. Shri Armstrong Pame, Director (Films), Ministry of I&B, welcomed all dignitaries and delivered a note on northeast Indian films. The introduction of Films made in the Northeast was done by Mrs Pooja Sharma, Chairperson of Sikkim Film Promotion Board. A Special Note was delivered by Shri. Prithul Kumar, Joint Secretary (Films), Ministry of I&B and MD NFDC.

Several renowned film personalities from Bollywood, like Randeep Hooda, Director Abhinav Kashyap, Director Rahul Rawail, Director John Mathew Matthan, Director Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, Director Akashaditya Lama, Film Producer Nitin Tej Ahuja, Sanjay Suri, Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapure, Gulshan Grover, Mahima Chaudhry, Amrita Goswami, Digvi Shaha, Imtiaz Barolia, Casting Director Jogi Mallan, Paragg Mehta, Raj Singh Chowdhary, Lin Lashram, Urmila Mahanta, Bijou Thaangjam ,Nicolas Karkhongar, Vedika Nawani, Rajni Basumatary and many more attended the festival. Senior officials of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting were also present.

SOT/ BYTE

ANCHOR/VISUAL: The festival saw huge turnaround of spectators from Mumbai to watch Northeast movies and documentaries which was showcased in 3 cinema halls. Such events are necessary to bridge the gap between northeastern filmmakers and mainstream film industry thus giving a broader spectrum to filmmakers from NE. The three-day event Also witnessed various sessions for filmmakers of Northeast India. A pitching session was conducted by actor Sanjay Suri, Sri. Charan, MX Player, Zero gravity films & Roy Kapur Films.

Master classes with eminent Directors & Producers

Producer Nitin Tej Film Maker & Writer Imtiaz Barolia Director Sanjay Puran Singh Director John Mathew Mathan

Acting Master classes by Actor Randeep hooda. And many various session by different big Bollywood personalities