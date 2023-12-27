Jamie Dornan says he loves teasing Cillian Murphy on how uncomfortable he is in interviews

Actor Jamie Dornan is extremely confident that his co-star from 'Anthropoid' Cillian Murphy will get an Academy Award for his performance in the recently released film 'Oppenheimer'

Jamie Dornan is confident that his "Anthropoid" co-star Cillian Murphy is going to win an Oscar though he joked that he won't be voting for the "Oppenheimer" actor. Dornan, who is currently promoting the second season of his BBC series "The Tourist", was asked about the viral press interviews he and Murphy did for "Anthropoid", reported GQ UK.

He was also asked whether the two actors planned to work together in future. "I love Cillian, and we've nearly worked together a couple of times since. I have such respect for him and he's probably going to win a f***ing Academy Award next year. I mean I won't be voting for him. I think we're both desperate to work together again, we're really close. I love it because he's so uncomfortable doing press, and I just love playing on that," Dornan said in the interview.

Murphy played a controversial figure like J. Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's blockbuster hit, which is also a front-runner at the Oscars this season. In "The Tourist", Dornan plays the role of Elliot Stanley, who is unable to remember his name or how he ended up in Australia. The second season of the show, however, was shot Dublin, Ireland, a few hours away from Dornan's home in Belfast.

It was really nice to spend another four months there doing the second series to really remind myself how much I love it there. I like being surrounded by Irish people. It is a sincere, real comfort for me, the actor said.

