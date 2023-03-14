Oscars 2023: This actually happened!

Standing ovation plus Oscar for Naatu naatu. Gong for Guneet’s short. Two wins for Indian productions. First in Academy history!

Monday morning would have commenced unusually for film aficionados in India. Abreast with the knowledge that three Indian films were competing for top titles at the world’s biggest film awards night, movie buffs would have kicked off their day groggily browsing through their phones to learn if we indeed did clinch an Oscar. The country won not one, but two titles, making this event a historic one for Indian cinema.

At the 95th Academy Awards, SS Rajamouli’s RRR took home the Best Original Song title for MM Keeravaani’s composition, Naatu naatu. The dance number that became an anthem of sorts in India, acquired international acclaim after RRR began to pick up titles across international galas, this year.

Guneet Monga and Kartiki Gonsalves’s The Elephant Whisperers earned the country its second Academy Award this year, making this the first Indian production to win an Oscar.

RRR presenter Jayantilal Gada tells mid-day, “The Oscars is always the dream and the ultimate goal [for filmmakers]. We are humbled and grateful to Rajamouli ji for partnering with us. The film has made India so proud. I congratulate the entire team.”

Gonsalves and Monga dedicated their win in the Best Documentary Short category to India. The Netflix offering about the unbreakable bond between an abandoned elephant and its caretakers earned Monga her second Oscar after Period. End of Sentence. The 2019 film also earned her a title in the same category. “I stand here to speak of our connection with the natural world, for the respect of indigenous communities, and empathy towards other living beings we share a space with,” Gonsalves said, dedicating the win to her “motherland, India”.

Monga, who graced the stage in a pink Banarasi saree, said in a statement, “This is an incredibly powerful and historical moment. We, as two women from India, stood on that global stage making this historic win. An independent production house from India has made history to be the first ever Indian film by an Indian production to win an Oscar. My heart is racing with all the joy, love, and excitement in the moment. Today I can say, the future for Indian cinema is audacious, the future is here and not to forget, the future is truly female.”

The first song from an Indian film to win in the Best Original Song category, Naatu naatu was pitted against the works of heavyweights like Lady Gaga, and Rihanna, both of whom performed their nominated songs, Hold my hand, and Lift me up, at the gala. The energetic performance to Naatu naatu, which saw singers Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj sing live on stage, emerged to be the talking point of the night after it brought the audience to its feet.

Team RRR was also lauded for celebrating Indian culture with their ensembles at the big night. While Rajamouli took to the stage in a traditional dhoti and mauve silk kurta, leading men Ram Charan and Jr NTR wore attires with statement embroidery that was reminiscent of their characters. In an acceptance speech that was as joyful as it was heart-touching, Keeravaani, who had grown up consuming the music of American duo, The Carpenters, serenaded the audience with his take on their song, Top of the world. “RRR has to win, pride of every Indian, and must put me on the top of the world (sic),” the man of the moment sang.

The big winner of the night was an American film about a Chinese immigrant. It appeared that every second win was awarded to Everything Everywhere All at Once, which took home seven of the eleven trophies it was nominated for. The biggest titles of the night, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Lead Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor and Best Editing, were awarded to the Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert directorial venture. It became the most-awarded film since 2008’s Slumdog Millionaire, which earned eight titles in 2009.

In his celebrated comeback of sorts to Hollywood, Brendan Fraser won the top nod in the acting category for The Whale, which sees him as a morbidly obese teacher who tries to restore his relationship with his teenage daughter. “I started in this business 30 years ago and things didn’t come easily to me. I want to say thank you,” he said.

Many firsts

. Malaysian-born actress Michelle Yeoh, 60, became the first Asian woman to win the Oscar for Best Actress. “For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibility,” she said. “And ladies, don’t let anyone ever tell you you’re past your prime.”

. Black Panther’s costume designer Ruth E Carter became the first black woman to win two Oscars in the category. Her win in the Best Costume Design segment this year followed her 2018 nod.

. Vietnamese-American actor Ke Huy Quan delivered an emotional speech as he traced his journey from being a refugee to an Oscar winner. The Best Supporting Actor winner (for Everything Everywhere All at Once) is only the second Asian American to win in the category. He likened his story to a film narrative.

The winners are

Picture: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Actress: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Actor: Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Director: Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Original Song: Naatu naatu, RRR

Documentary Feature: Navalny

Adapted Screenplay: Women Talking

Original Screenplay: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Costume Design: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

International Feature: All Quiet on the Western Front

Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Animated Feature: Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

Visual Effects: Avatar: The Way of Water

Cinematography: All Quiet on the Western Front

Supporting Actress: Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Film Editing: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Score: All Quiet on the Western Front

Sound: Top Gun: Maverick

Production Design: All Quiet on the Western Front

Makeup and Hairstyling: The Whale

Documentary (Short Subject): The Elephant Whisperers

Short (Animated): The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

Short Film (Live Action): An Irish Goodbye