Oscars 2023: Michelle Yeoh becomes 1st Asian actress to win Best Actress

Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh accepts the Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Pic/AFP

Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh has become the first Asian actress to walk home with the Best Actress honour at the 95th Academy Awards. Yeoh was awarded for her stellar work in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'.

She raced ahead of her fellow nominees like Cate Blanchett, Michelle Williams, Ana de Armas and Andrea Riseborough.

With a career spanning almost four decades, Yeoh has everything to celebrate for as she has been everywhere from Hong Kong cinema to American and British cinema with her journey in cinema bringing the much deserved accolades all at once.

The actress has been a hot favourite of cinema lovers for the past few years.

Yeoh, who started her journey as a model soon progressed into action films with no formal training in martial arts and emerging as the top actress with martial arts skill.

The 95th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, were held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and were streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

