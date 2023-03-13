Breaking News
PM Modi congratulates teams of 'RRR', 'The Elephant Whisperers' for Oscar win, says India is elated and proud

Updated on: 13 March,2023 11:02 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File Pic


Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India is proud and elated with "Naatu Naatu" winning an Oscar, and hailed the song as one that will be remembered for years to come.


He also congratulated the entire team of Tamil documentary "The Elephant Whisperers" after it created history at the 95th Academy Awards by becoming the maiden Indian production to win in the Documentary Short Subject category.



Reacting to the peppy, foot-tapping chartbuster from SS Rajamouli's Telugu period action film "RRR" winning the Academy Award in the Best Original Song category, Modi tweeted, "Exceptional! The popularity of 'Naatu Naatu' is global. It will be a song that will be remembered for years to come."


"Congratulations to MM Keeravaani, Chandrabose and the entire team for this prestigious honour. India is elated and proud," he said.

Naatu Naatu, "Naacho Naacho" in Hindi, is composed by Keeravaani and penned by Chandrabose.

In another tweet, Modi also congratulated director Kartiki Gonsalves, producer Guneet Monga and the entire team of "The Elephant Whisperers" for winning the Oscars.

"Their work wonderfully highlights the importance of sustainable development and living in harmony with nature," the prime minister said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

