Breaking News
Oscars 2023: 'RRR' creates history; wins Best Original Song for 'Naatu Naatu'
Mumbai was hottest Indian city on Sunday at blazing 39.4 degrees C
Mumbai: Use existing parking lots first, and spare Patwardhan Park, say Bandra residents
Maharashtra: Six killed as car hits divider on Samruddhi highway
Mumbai to get two new parks in Chandivli and Kurla, informs BMC
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Delhi CM Kejriwal congratulates teams behind RRR The Elephant Whisperers for Oscar wins

Delhi CM Kejriwal congratulates teams behind 'RRR', 'The Elephant Whisperers' for Oscar wins

Updated on: 13 March,2023 09:59 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

"Naatu Naatu", or "Naacho Naacho" in Hindi, was composed by MM Keeravaani and penned by Chandrabose.

Delhi CM Kejriwal congratulates teams behind 'RRR', 'The Elephant Whisperers' for Oscar wins

Arvind Kejriwal. File Pic


Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday congratulated India's Oscar winners "The Elephant Whisperers" and "RRR" and said their accolade was a proud moment for every Indian. "Naatu Naatu", the peppy foot-tapping chartbuster from SS Rajamouli's Telugu period action film "RRR", waltzed its way to history by becoming the first Indian track to win the Academy Award for Best Original Song.


"Naatu Naatu", or "Naacho Naacho" in Hindi, was composed by MM Keeravaani and penned by Chandrabose. In a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal said, "This is a proud moment for the Indian film industry as well as the entire country. Congratulations to the team of 'RRR' film for winning the Oscars for your wonderful song." Tamil documentary "The Elephant Whisperers" created history at the 95th Academy Awards by becoming the first Indian production to win in the Documentary Short Subject category.



Also Read: IN PHOTOS: Celebrities bring in their A-game for Oscars 2023 red carpet


Directed by debutante Kartiki Gonsalves, the Netflix documentary bested "Haulout", "How Do You Measure a Year?", "The Martha Mitchell Effect" and "Stranger at the Gate" to scoop the trophy. "Huge congratulations to the entire team behind 'The Elephant Whisperers' for winning the Oscar in the Best Documentary Short film category. You have made every Indian proud," Kejriwal tweeted.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

arvind kejriwal Oscars 2023 RRR ss rajamouli Academy Awards national news new delhi

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK