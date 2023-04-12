Japanese director Makoto Shinkai to visit India for release of anime feature Suzume

“Japanese Anime is not new to India with most of us growing up watching it on television and now with its avatar on the big screen magnified by visually stunning effects, it is not surprising that such content not only appeals to Gen Z but also millennials and Gen X as well,” adds Bijli

A still from Suzume

Makoto Shinkai, one of Japan’s biggest animators, filmmaker, and author is all set to visit India for the release of his latest movie, Suzume.

The acclaimed director is known for his visually stunning and emotionally powerful anime films that touch upon themes such as love, loss, and the impact of technology on society. Some of his most well-known works include Your Name, Weathering with You and 5 Centimeters Per Second. The film is set to hit theatres across India on April 21.

Makoto Shinkai

Shinkai’s visit to Mumbai will provide fans with the opportunity to interact with the director and attend exclusive screenings of the movie. The visit by Shinkai is not only a treat for anime fans, but also a significant milestone in strengthening cultural ties between India and Japan. “We are immensely delighted to host the extremely talented multifaceted artiste and creative genius, Makoto Shinkai on his second visit to India. Director Makoto’s films has been able to create a new genre and a new segment of audience in India, which has showered love and appreciation for his creative masterpieces,” said Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, executive director, PVR INOX.

