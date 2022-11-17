Jay Leno to undergo second surgery after suffering serious burns

On Saturday, the comedian was working on a steam engine underneath a car in his garage when a fire began. Leno was pulled from underneath the car but suffered "significant" burns to his face, chest and hand

Jay Leno. Pic- ANI

Ace comedian Jay Leno is in good condition after sustaining third-degree burns in a fire accident. However, he has to undergo one more surgery.

Dr Peter Grossman said in a press conference Wednesday that the former "Tonight Show" host already has undergone one surgery - a "grafting procedure" - and will undergo one more by the end of the week, Page Six reported.

"His injuries are serious, his condition is good," Grossman shared, adding that he "did well" during the first surgery.

"He is in good spirits today," Grossman shared.

On Saturday, the comedian was working on a steam engine underneath a car in his garage when a fire began. Leno was pulled from underneath the car but suffered "significant" burns to his face, chest and hand. Leno credited his friend Dave with saving him after he was set on fire, as he was standing nearby and immediately jumped on him to smother the flames.

Also Read: Regina Hall jokes Jimmy Kimmel needs protection at Oscars

Leno hosted 'The Tonight Show' from 1992-2009 when he was replaced by Conan O'Brien, a deal that had been in the works for five years, and Leno moved to 10 pm with 'The Jay Leno Show'. Both programs suffered from lousy ratings, resulting in NBC's infamous decision to reinstate Leno as "The Tonight Show" host which he then continued till 2014.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever