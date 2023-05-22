Jena Malone, Christopher Lloyd, Terrence Howard, Tom Everett Scott to star in 'The Movers'

Always unsettling, its action is dictated by a nerve-racking countdown right up to the end

Jena Malone (Sucker Punch), Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future), Terrence Howard (Iron Man), and Tom Everett Scott (La La Land) have been signed on for the film, titled The Movers. Writer-director Giorgio Serafini said, “The Movers is a paranoid supernatural thriller in constant motion. Always unsettling, its action is dictated by a nerve-racking countdown right up to the end.”

Interestingly, the casting of Howard in the movie comes around five months after he announced that he was retiring. Back in 2019, the actor had initially retired, though he stepped back out of it to participate in some more projects. But by December 2022, he said that he had reached “the end” of his acting career, feeling that he’d given all that he can as an actor.

