Here is a list of places where you can find your favourite Iron Man merchandise

These city stores continue to cater to the fanbase of Tony Stark aka Iron Man, played by Robert Downey Jr. On the 15th anniversary of the first movie, here’s a curated list of where to find your favourite merchandise

Tony Stark aka Iron Man. Pic courtesy/marvel on Instagram

Mumbai’s marvel



Funko’s vinyl figure available in Nerd Arena. Pic courtesy/ Nerd Arena

Nerd Arena, the famous premier one-stop collectible and hobby shop in Bandra, is much loved among Marvel fans in the city. The toys here include original Iron Man vinyl figures and bobble heads by Funko. They also have collectibles of Iron Man posing in his most iconic stances. The store is economical but has fewer options of action figures which may also be smaller in size. Other collectibles include fridge magnets, posters and customised diaries.

Log on to: nerdarena.in

Starkly comfortable



Glow in the dark arc reactor hoodie. Pic courtesy/Redwolf

A popular choice with the Marvel fanbase, Redwolf sells licensed fan essentials for the wardrobe. They have more than 40 designs in Iron Man apparel alone. Their bestsellers are the trendy, glow-in-the-dark arc reactor tees and hoodies. Comfortable, high quality T-shirts at reasonable prices with endless choices in merchandise, including mugs, keychains, caps and posters make this online store a treat for fans.

Log on to: redwolf.in

Larger than life



The Iron Man magnetic jigsaw puzzle. Pic courtesy/Superhero Toystore

Superhero Toystore is a paradise for Indian toy collectors who might also be hardcore Marvel fans. Their official and limited edition Iron Man figures are massive and presented in iconic poses from the movies, including his fighting stance with gleaming and durable red and gold armour, that makes these collectibles worth every penny. Another unique toy for adults that caught our eye is the A3-sized magnetic jigsaw puzzle featuring Iron Man’s armoured visage. You can also find Iron Man-themed bluetooth speakers, paintings and posters by famous artists.

Log on to: superherotoystore.com