Jenna Ortega feels coping with fame needs adjustment

Actor Jenna Ortega says she is still adjusting to her status as one of Hollywood’s biggest names. Ortega told MTV, “It’s definitely an adjustment.” She turned to her Beetlejuice Beetlejuice co-star Winona Ryder for some advice about navigating fame at such a young age.

She said, “I’m grateful to be where I am and she had kind of a similar thing to say. It was just so nice to speak to someone, who actually understood me because you can turn to your family who loves and supports you, but they don’t know. It was insightful and that was definitely one of the things we connected on.”

Ryder too had previously shared that she has a “sacred bond” with the Wednesday (2022) star. The veteran actor built a deep connection with Ortega on the sets of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Ryder, who also starred in the original Beetlejuice (1988) movie, told in an interview, “I felt like I was seeing a younger version of myself, only she’s 100 times cooler. She just blows me away. She is an incredible person. She is one of my favourite people. She is the most authentic ­person.”

