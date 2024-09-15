On September 14, Ben and Jennifer were seen together as they enjoyed a fun day out as a family in Beverly Hills, California. They were seen kissing and holding hands

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Actors Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's relationship timeline has been filled with twists and turns. For the last couple of months, it was reported that the couple has parted ways and has also filed for divorce. While the couple has maintained a dignified silence on the matter, it seems like there is hope for reconciliation between the two. The actors who have reportedly filed for divorce were recently spotted getting cosy with each other. They were also seen spending time with their kids for brunch.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seen kissing and holding hands

On September 14, Ben and Jennifer were seen together as they enjoyed a fun day out as a family in Beverly Hills, California.

According to Page Six, a source revealed that "Ben and JLo are currently at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel holding hands and kissing. The kids are with them, but at a separate table." The report also stated that the two were observed engaged in a deep and intense conversation in a parked car outside the hotel.

Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck

As per TMZ, JLo filed for divorce without a lawyer on August 20, which is their second wedding anniversary. The rumours of troubles in their marriage started earlier this year after Ben’s house-hunting activities in Los Angeles, coinciding with Lopez's solo real estate browsing.

Weeks after Hollywood singer-actress Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, she attended the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) for the premiere of 'Unstoppable'. Ben, who has produced the film, skipped the event to avoid any awkward moments given their recent split. That being said, JLo commanded attention in a bold outfit on the red carpet.

About Jennifer Lopez’s previous marriages

Jennifer Lopez had been married three times before. She was briefly married to Ojani Noa from 1997-1998 and to Cris Judd from 2001-2003. She and singer Marc Anthony were married for a decade, having wed in 2004, and share 14-year-old twins. She started dating former baseball player Alex Rodriguez in 2017, but the couple called off their engagement in 2021.