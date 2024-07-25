Indian designer Manish Malhotra was entrusted with Jennifer Lopez's birthday outfit for her Bridgerton-themed party. The 55-year-old looked stunning in the Victorian styled skirt

Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez turned 55 on July 24. She threw a grand Bridgerton-themed party to ring in her birthday. For the day, she entrusted Indian designer Manish Malhotra for her outfit. Malhotra took to his Instagram handle to share details about the outfits and how long it took to create the outfit.

Sharing two pictures of Lopez posing in the gorgeous outfit, Malhotra wrote, "An honour to Dress the Iconic @jlo ♥️for her Birthday with the fun The BRIDGETON Theme party .. Custom Couture .. Corset and the Victorian Skirt with Vintage Brocade . Crafted by 40 artisans over 3,490 hours, the corset and Victorian skirt features a floral motif moulded by hand from sequins and over half a million crystals. Petal and ring-shaped metal sequins were especially treated to preserve their hue to craft this ensemble, a celebration of intricate artistry and Indian craftsmanship."

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez shared a video on her Instagram that showcased a montage of moments from her 'Bridgerton'-inspired birthday party.

The Bridgerton-themed party was held on July 20 in the Hamptons, New York but the legendary singer shared the video on Wednesday (Eastern Standard Time). The dramatic video montage was set to orchestral music, reports People magazine.

The video showed a collection of images of JLo throughout the night, as well as videos of guests, attendees and performers dancing as if they were at a 19th-century English ball, akin to Netflix's popular historical romance series. At one point in the video, Lopez can be seen singing into a microphone.

As per People, the video ends with the 'Atlas' star blowing out the candles on a cake as sparkles fly behind her. “Dearest Gentle Reader… And a splendid evening was had by all," she wrote in a caption to her video.

Guests at her birthday party included her mother Guadalupe Rodríguez, who was seen arriving at the event with friends dressed in period-appropriate attire.

JLo’s husband Ben Affleck did not attend the party. The pair have remained on separate coasts for much of this summer and recently spent another significant milestone apart — their second wedding anniversary, which fell on July 16.

The singer-actress has enjoyed her time in the Hamptons this summer, sometimes with Affleck's daughter Violet. The duo was spotted spending the day together in Southampton on Sunday, July 14, on a bike ride, shopping and having a meal with Violet's friend.

(with inputs from IANS)