Jennifer Lopez. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Jennifer Lopez advocates for Kamala Harris and unity at Las Vegas rally, blasts Trump x 00:00

In a passionate show of support for Vice President Kamala Harris, Jennifer Lopez took the stage at a rally in Las Vegas, delivering a powerful rebuke of former President Donald Trump following a controversial remark made by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe.

The comedian's comment, labelling Puerto Rico as "a floating island of garbage" during a Trump rally at Madison Square Garden, ignited backlash from across the nation, prompting J-Lo to speak out on behalf of the Puerto Rican community and Latinos everywhere, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Lopez made it clear that the offence taken extended far beyond Puerto Ricans, stating, "It wasn't just Puerto Ricans that were offended that day. It was every Latino in this country. It was humanity and anyone of decent character," she said as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Her remarks came as part of a 15-minute speech, where she highlighted the importance of unity and character in leadership.

As a proud Puerto Rican and American, Lopez emphasized her identity, saying, "I am Puerto Rican, and yes, I was born here, and we are Americans. I am a mother. I am a sister. I am an actor and an entertainer. And I like Hollywood endings. I like when the good guy -- and in this case, the good girl -- wins."

As per The Hollywood Reporter, she also cheekily noted, "You can't spell American without Rican," reinforcing her point about the integral role of Puerto Ricans in American society.

In her address, Lopez praised Harris' policies, including efforts to extend the child tax credit, emphasizing that these initiatives aim to help all Americans, regardless of their background.

"It's about helping you get ahead. It's about us. All of us. No matter what we look like, who we love or who we worship or where we're from," she asserted.

The crowd erupted in cheers as she criticized Trump, asserting that he has consistently aimed to divide people rather than unite them, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

With the November 5 election approaching and polls showing a tight race between Harris and Trump, Lopez's endorsement carries significant weight, especially in the context of Puerto Rico, which is a US territory with a population that comprises about 1.78 per cent of the total US demographic.

