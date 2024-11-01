Polls indicate US election is too close to call

As of Wednesday, nearly 60 million people had already voted by mail-in-vote or in-person early votes

US Vice President Kamala Harris greets supporters at a rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Pic/AFP

Two recent major polls have revealed a tightly contested race in the upcoming American presidential elections between Vice President Kamala Harris of the Democratic Party and her Republican rival Donald Trump.

As of Wednesday, nearly 60 million people had already voted either by mail-in-vote or in-person early votes, five days ahead of the general elections scheduled for November 5. Simultaneous voting and campaigning are a unique aspect of American democracy.

A Fox Poll revealed that Trump is ahead of Harris in two battleground states, Pennsylvania and North Carolina, by just one percentage point, while there is a tie in Michigan. The three other battleground States this time are Arizona, Nevada, Georgia and Wisconsin.

A CNN poll put the two nominees tied at 48 per cent in Pennsylvania, while Harris is ahead of Trump by six points in Wisconsin and by five points in Michigan. CBS News polls said Trump and Harris are tied at 49 per cent in Pennsylvania. A candidate needs 270 electoral votes to win the election.

Real Clear Politics, which tracks all major polls, gives a slender 0.4 percentage points advantage to Trump at the national level, while in the battleground States, he has a lead of just one per cent. Trump is, however, leading in the betting market with 63.1 points against Harris’s 35.8.

Chinese student charged with Illegal voting

A Chinese citizen studying at the University of Michigan faces voter fraud and perjury charges after allegedly casting a ballot in the 2024 US election, Michigan authorities announced on Wednesday. The 19-year-old student, a legal resident in the US but not a citizen, is accused of using his university ID and other documents to register at a polling place on Sunday before casting a same-day ballot. Local and federal officials are investigating whether this was an isolated incident or part of a broader attempt at election interference.

‘How do you like my garbage truck?’

Donald Trump walked down the steps of the Boeing 757 that bears his name, walked across a rain-soaked tarmac and, after twice missing the handle, climbed into the passenger seat of a garbage truck also carrying his name. Trump wanted to draw attention to President Joe Biden’s ‘garbage’ remark. “How do you like my garbage truck? This is in honour of Kamala and Joe Biden,” he said.

