Although the details regarding the project are still under wraps, the news of the two starring in a rom-com has been confirmed by Lopez herself

In Pic: Jennifer Lopez & Brett Goldstein

Jennifer Lopez & Brett Goldstein to star in a rom-com? Yes, that's true. On Tuesday, September 17, several outlets reported that Lopez will star in a romantic comedy with Brett Goldstein in a Netflix film titled 'Office Romance'.

Jennifer Lopez confirmed the news about Office Romance

If the updates on the current project are to be believed, Brett Goldstein is reportedly writing the screenplay with another 'Ted Lasso' alum, Joe Kelly. Lopez confirmed the news about being cast in 'Office Romance' by sharing an article by Deadline and captioned it, "This is going to be fun!!!"

Deadline reported that Netflix secured the film after a competitive bidding war, marking Jennifer Lopez's third collaboration with the platform following 2023's 'The Mother' and 'Atlas', which was released earlier in 2024.

Why Jennifer Lopez has been in the Headlines

On September 14, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were seen together as they enjoyed a fun day out as a family in Beverly Hills, California.

According to Page Six, a source revealed that "Ben and JLo are currently at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel holding hands and kissing. The kids are with them, but at a separate table." The report also stated that the two were observed engaged in a deep and intense conversation in a parked car outside the hotel.

Jennifer Lopez Files for Divorce from Ben Affleck

As per TMZ, JLo filed for divorce without a lawyer on August 20, which was their second wedding anniversary. Rumours of troubles in their marriage started earlier this year after Ben’s house-hunting activities in Los Angeles coincided with Lopez's solo real estate browsing.

Weeks after Hollywood singer-actress Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, she attended the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) for the premiere of 'Unstoppable'. Ben, who produced the film, skipped the event to avoid any awkward moments given their recent split. That being said, JLo commanded attention in a bold outfit on the red carpet.