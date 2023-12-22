Jennifer Love Hewitt: Ageing in Hollywood is hard

Starting her career as a teen actor, Jennifer Love Hewitt discusses the setbacks of growing up in the industry

Jennifer Love Hewitt. Pic/AFP

Actor Jennifer Love Hewitt, who is known for her work in films, including I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997), Can’t Hardly Wait (1998) and The Tuxedo (2002) among others, spoke about how she was sexualised as a teenager and the difficulties of ageing in Hollywood. Finding fame at such a young age came with its difficulties, and she opened up about her feelings while speaking on a podcast.

“I felt watched. I felt like I had to be everything for everybody all the time. I was called sexy before I ever knew what being sexy was. I was 17 years old [when I was] on the cover of Maxim. I had no idea why,” Hewitt said. The actor also noted that she finds it “weird” when people want her to continue being the girl she was back then. “That girl was so insecure and so confused. But this girl—who may not look [that] way—I like who I am. I feel good,” she adds.

She made headlines earlier this year when she appeared in a photo with short hair and a filter that some deemed made her look “unrecognisable.” “Ageing in Hollywood is hard because you can’t do anything right,” she said. Of the infamous photo, she explained, “The picture ended up somewhere. And a bunch of people were like, ‘Jennifer Love Hewitt is unrecognisable. So, she’s [using] filters because she doesn’t want us to know how bad she actually looks in her 40s.’ This is crazy. Right?”

Hewitt then explained she started sharing photos with filters to counteract all the negativity and jokingly said she didn’t have any filters. The star said she received flak for that, too, which made her conclude she was not going to make everyone happy.

