James Gunn takes to social media to announce that work on Superman: Legacy has commenced

While Henry Cavill has previously played the role, he won’t return for this edition

Listen to this article Now, Superman to save the world x 00:00

Filmmaker James Gunn has announced that pre-production on Superman: Legacy has officially begun. Sharing the news on his social media pages, the filmmaker posted a picture of the script which he wrote, only revealing the cover page.

“I’m honoured to be a part of the legacy. And what better day than #SupermanAnniversary Day to dive fully into early pre-production on #SupermanLegacy? (sic)” he wrote in the caption, adding, “Costumes, production design, and more, are now up and running.”

On Twitter, Gunn also engaged in a conversation with fans who wondered who gave him notes on the script if he, at the same time, is the co-head of DC Studios. “Listening to constructive criticism is the lifeblood for any writer,” he responded to the question, as per reports.

“So, as the head of DC Studios, I give the script to people I trust and get their thoughts about what works well and what could work better, so I can improve the script,” he explained. “I’ve always tried to take the notes that will actually make the film better, and I argue about the ones I think won’t work.”

Gunn will also serve as director for Superman: Legacy based on the script he co-wrote. The film marks the first project in the new DC Universe as supervised by Gunn, and his studios co-head, Peter Safran.

Also Read: Stallone’s next is a mysterious mission

There’s no official announcement on who will play Superman, but it has been confirmed that Henry Cavill will not be returning for the new movie because it deals with the character’s early days. The film is expected to be released in 2025.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever