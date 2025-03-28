Breaking News
Jessica Alba escapes to Mexico City amid divorce drama

Updated on: 28 March,2025 11:42 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
IANS |

Top

As the divorce proceedings continue to move at a steady pace, Hollywood actress Jessica Alba is taking time to reconnect with her roots

Jessica Alba. Pic/AFP

As the divorce proceedings continue to move at a steady pace, Hollywood actress Jessica Alba is taking time to reconnect with her roots.


The actress, who is getting divorced from Cash Warren, posted content to her Instagram account documenting a trip with her loved ones to Mexico City, reports ‘People’ magazine.


“Forever memories made, feeling connected, satiated and nourished #CDMX might just be my new home away from home”, she captioned a carousel.


As per ‘People’, the 43-year-old actress, who has Mexican ancestry on her father's side, started the photo roundup with a picture of herself standing solo in front of the San Juan Teotihuacan, which roughly translates to "place of the gods”.

Photographer Carlos Eric Lopez, actress Angelique Cabral and entrepreneur Elsa Collins accompanied the Trigger Warning star on the trip, making cameos in photos and videos on her page and Instagram Stories along the way.

One slide in Alba’s post referred to being “the woman your ancestors prayed for”. “They dreamed of you”, it continued. “A woman free enough to speak her truth, soft enough to feel her heart, and powerful enough to break every curse they couldn’t”.

The photo that followed was a group shot of them meditating in front of the Pyramid of the Sun and the Pyramid of the Moon. The actress also made sure to show off ancient drawings inside the historic landmark, plus shots of the local cuisine mixed in with smiling images of her travel buddies.

“I miss this trip already”, Angelique Cabral, 46, wrote in the comments. Before the recap was over, Alba added some pics of herself partaking in a bit of pampering by relaxing in an infrared sauna with beauty eye masks resting above her cheeks.

jessica alba hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

