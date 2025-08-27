Oscar-winning actor Jessica Chastain is set to be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on September 4. With that, she becomes the 2819th to receive the star

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce shared the news on its official website, stating that the actor will receive the 2,819th star, situated at 6258 Hollywood Boulevard in front of the W Hollywood Hotel.

She will be felicitated during a ceremony on September 4 with veteran actor Al Pacino and Oscar winner Viola Davis as guest speakers.

“The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is proud to welcome actor Jessica Chastain to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Jessica Chastain’s talent and dedication have shone brightly on screens around the world, and now her star will shine even brighter on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame,” Ana Martinez, Walk of Fame producer, said in a statement.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce manages the famous Walk of Fame in Los Angeles and has hosted its star ceremonies for decades. Since 1960, millions of visitors from around the world have come to see this cultural landmark.

Chastain is best known for starring in movies such as The Help (2011), Zero Dark Thirty (2012), Interstellar (2014), The Martian (2015), and Molly’s Game (2017) as well as the series Scenes from a Marriage (2021).

She won the Academy Award for best actress for her performance in The Eyes of Tammy Faye (2021), a biopic where she played American evangelist Tammy Faye Bakker. The actor, 48, has also won a Golden Globe Award, in addition to nominations for a Primetime Emmy Award, two Tony Awards and two British Academy Film Awards.

She will next be seen in Mexican writer-director Michel Franco’s Dreams, who earlier directed her in 2023’s Memory.

