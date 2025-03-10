After the success of its re-release in India last month, Christopher Nolan's Interstellar will be re-released on IMAX in India once again

Interstellar

After an overwhelming response to the re-release of Christopher Nolan's 'Interstellar' in theatres last month, the Hollywood film will once again be released in theatres. However, this time the film will be available on Indian screens for just seven days. The film will be re-released in India's IMAX screens from March 14 for a period of 7 days.

Interstellar to re-release in India again

On Monday, Warner Bros India took to social media to share the announcement regarding the film's re-release. The post read, "Back on public demand! Rediscover the masterpiece that captivated millions!​ Christopher Nolan's 'Interstellar' returns to cinemas in India on March 14. Also in IMAX. Limited run - 7 days only.​"

This comes a month after the film was re-released in India as part of the film's 10th release anniversary. The re-release saw an overwhelming response from the audience with shows scheduled late night and early morning also going housefull.

About Interstellar

'Interstellar', which originally premiered on November 5, 2014, grossed around $730 million globally, further earning five Academy Award nominations, and winning Best Visual Effects. The film's narrative revolves around a team of pioneers who undertake the most important mission in human history—to discover whether mankind has a future among the stars. Oscar-winner Matthew McConaughey stars as the ex-pilot turned farmer who is forced to leave his family and a foundering Earth behind to lead an expedition traveling beyond this galaxy. Jessica Chastain, Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon, John Lithgow, Michael Caine, Timothée Chalamet, Ellen Burstyn, Bill Irwin, Wes Bentley, David Oyelowo, and Casey Affleck play key roles in the film.

Upon its re-release in the US in December 2024, Interstellar became the ninth highest-grossing IMAX release of all time, following Star Wars: The Last Jedi. It earned $4.5 million across 166 screens in the US and Canada. Talking about the success of the re-release of Interstellar after 10 years, Christopher Nolan told the Associated Press, "I was just so gratified by the response. It’s really thrilling when people respond to your work at any point. But 10 years later, to have new audiences coming and experiencing it in the way that we’d originally intended it on the big IMAX screens and, in particular, on those IMAX film prints? It’s really rewarding to see that it continues to have a life.”