Tom Holland joins Matt Damon in Christopher Nolan’s next film

Tom Holland, Christopher Nolan and Matt Damon. Pics/AFP

Spider-Man star Tom Holland to team up with filmmaker Christopher Nolan for his next

Spider-Man star Tom Holland is set to team up with filmmaker Christopher Nolan on his new feature project.

This marks Nolan’s next offering following the success of multiple award-winning Oppenheimer (2023), which also won him his first Academy Award for best director.

According to reports, plot details are being kept under wraps, but sources say the setting is not present day. It is also unclear whether the currently untitled movie is set in the past or future.

In the film, Holland joins Matt Damon, who featured in Nolan’s Interstellar (2014) and Oppenheimer. Insiders say Holland will juggle this project with Spider-Man 4 and a potential cameo in Avengers: Doomsday.

Nolan wrote the script and is directing the film, which Universal Pictures will distribute.

The filmmaker is also backing the project alongside producing partner-wife Emma Thomas for their Syncopy banner. The film will release on July 17, 2026.

