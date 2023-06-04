Tom Holland was in Mumbai recently for the inauguration of NMACC. The actor spoke about his trip to India recently in an interview

Tom Holland and Zendaya at NMACC launch event. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article ‘Trip of a lifetime’: Tom Holland on his visit to India with girlfriend Zendaya x 00:00

Hollywood star Tom Holland seems to be very happy about his recent trip to Mumbai for the launch event of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. The ‘Spiderman’ actor was in town in April with girlfriend Zendaya. He mentioned that he enjoyed the best food with best people on a ‘trip of a lifetime’. “I always wanted to come to India, and I'm delighted to say that I'm excited to come back," he said in an interview to Zoom.

Tom and Zendaya arrived to be part of the grand launch event hosted by the Ambani family. They also shared pictures from the event on their Instagram. Hollywood diva Gigi Hadid was also a part of this star-studded event held at the NMACC premises within the Jio World Centre at Bandra Kurla Complex. The exhibition is all about the layered impact that traditional Indian dress, textiles and craft have had on international fashion sensibility since the 18th century. It also features iconic Western couture and ready-to-wear designs inspired by India, from the 20th and 21st centuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event was all about glamour and fashion. Apart from the international celebrities like Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, the place was full of Bollywood stars including Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar and others.

Tom Holland will be next seen in ‘The Crowded Room’ which is a psychological thriller.The series will premiere on Apple TV. The TV series is inspired by the story of Billy Milligan, the first person acquitted of a crime due to dissociative identity disorder. His short film Last Call will be screened at Tribeca Film Festival.