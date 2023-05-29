Breaking News
Mumbai: Dog bites up by 28 per cent in one year, reveals BMC data
Mumbai will only get hot, hotter, hottest!
Mumbai: India's longest girder becomes part of much-awaited Vidyavihar bridge
Fire-fighting system in posh Pedder Rd bldg fails during fire
Mumbai Crime: Chain smoker arrested for posing as cop to snatch cigarettes from vendors
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Priyanka Chopra share a pic from picnic date with daughter Malti husband Nick

Priyanka Chopra share a pic from picnic date with daughter Malti, husband Nick

Updated on: 29 May,2023 09:37 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
ANI |

Top

Priyanka Chopra posted a super sweet picture in which she is seen sitting next to her daughter and hubby in a park. Malti looked adorable in a hat

Priyanka Chopra share a pic from picnic date with daughter Malti, husband Nick

Priyanka Chopra family picture. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Priyanka Chopra share a pic from picnic date with daughter Malti, husband Nick
x
00:00

Actor Priyanka Chopra had a fun Sunday with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. The trio went on a picnic date. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka Chopra posted a super sweet picture in which she is seen sitting next to her daughter and hubby in a park. Malti looked adorable in a hat. Check out the family picture. "Sundays are for picnics," Priyanka captioned the post. Malti was born to Priyanka and Nick via surrogacy in January 2022.



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)



The duo, in a joint statement, had announced the birth of their first child on social media."We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much (sic)," the statement read.

Malti made her first public appearance alongside her in January this year. They attended the Jonas Brothers' Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony together on January 30 in Los Angeles, where the one-year-old sat on Priyanka's lap as her father and uncles Kevin and Joe Jonas accepted their star. During the promotion of 'Citadel' in India, Priyanka brought the little one with her. She also took her to SiddhiVinayak in Mumbai and sought blessings from God.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she would sacrifice her career for daughter Malti

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

priyanka chopra Nick Jonas Malti Marie Chopra Jonas Instagram bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK