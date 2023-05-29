Priyanka Chopra posted a super sweet picture in which she is seen sitting next to her daughter and hubby in a park. Malti looked adorable in a hat

Priyanka Chopra family picture. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Priyanka Chopra share a pic from picnic date with daughter Malti, husband Nick x 00:00

Actor Priyanka Chopra had a fun Sunday with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. The trio went on a picnic date. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka Chopra posted a super sweet picture in which she is seen sitting next to her daughter and hubby in a park. Malti looked adorable in a hat. Check out the family picture. "Sundays are for picnics," Priyanka captioned the post. Malti was born to Priyanka and Nick via surrogacy in January 2022.

The duo, in a joint statement, had announced the birth of their first child on social media."We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much (sic)," the statement read.

Malti made her first public appearance alongside her in January this year. They attended the Jonas Brothers' Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony together on January 30 in Los Angeles, where the one-year-old sat on Priyanka's lap as her father and uncles Kevin and Joe Jonas accepted their star. During the promotion of 'Citadel' in India, Priyanka brought the little one with her. She also took her to SiddhiVinayak in Mumbai and sought blessings from God.

