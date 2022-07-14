Jessica Simpson faces backlash for letting 3-year-old daughter use pacifier

According to Fox News, Simpson took to Instagram over the weekend and shared a series of images of her family on a lake vacation

Jessica Simpson/picture courtesy: Official Instagram account

American singer and actor Jessica Simpson has received backlash after sharing pictures of her daughter, Birdie, using a pacifier while on vacation. According to Fox News, Simpson took to Instagram over the weekend and shared a series of images of her family on a lake vacation.

In some pictures, her daughter was seen with a pacifier in her mouth. The post's comment section quickly filled with fans disapproving of Birdie still using a pacifier at her age. "Is that a pacifier!?????" a user commented. Another added, "Birdies a little old for a binkie don't you think." One more user pointed out Birdie's age and wrote, "Why the binkie tho isn't she too old for that ..????"

Though Simpson's comment section featured negative comments on her parenting decisions, there were users who defended the actor. "I honestly hope Jess doesn't read the disgusting comments on here. It must be soul-destroying having your photos picked apart online by strangers," on user commented.

Simpson has not commented on the negativity and instead shared a birthday Instagram post where she said she's proud of her "faith, resilience and strength." "I am very proud of my faith, resilience and strength over the last 4 decades," she wrote alongside an image of herself in a black dress, as per Fox News.

Simpson added, "I know myself and I do love her very much. I know my purpose and I must say that ladies and gents I am equipped to waltz within every dream I own confidently. I am humbled and honored to finally be my own best friend."

