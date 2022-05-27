Jimmy Kimmel tearfully addresses Texas school shooting incident

This was the first time he addressed the tragedy as Tuesday's show had already been taped before news broke of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that saw an 18-year-old gunman murder 19 children and two adults, reported the outlet

Jimmy Kimmel. Pic/AFP

American television host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday's episode of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' has passionately addressed the recent Texas school shooting.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, he began his monologue in a mournful and resigned manner by saying, "Here we are again, on another day of mourning in this country."

This was the first time he addressed the tragedy as Tuesday's show had already been taped before news broke of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that saw an 18-year-old gunman murder 19 children and two adults, reported the outlet.

