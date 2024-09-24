Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker: Folie à Deux looks at huge opening in India

Breaking News
Updated on: 24 September,2024 07:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

With Joker: Folie à Deux’s advance booking opening a month before its Oct 2 release, trade says the move signals India is an important market for Hollywood

A still from Joker: Folie a Deux

This year, Bollywood doesn’t have a big release slated for October 2. But cinephiles have already pencilled in the holiday as their date with Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker: Folie à Deux. Knowing the anticipation around Todd Phillips’ directorial venture, Warner Bros Discovery seems to have found a way to maximise early ticket sales. While films usually open their advance booking a week ahead of release, the studio opened the counters on September 2, a month ahead of its October outing. Local trade experts suggest that the Hollywood studio is capitalising on the absence of big domestic films. 


To the suits at the studio, the early access is their effort to provide Indian audiences the same experience that is enjoyed in international markets. Denzil Dias, VP & Managing Director, India Theatrical, Warner Bros Discovery, states, “To provide fans with ample opportunity to secure their preferred seats, we have made tickets available well in advance. This early access aligns with international practices, offering Indian fans the same experience enjoyed by audiences worldwide.”



Trade expert Akshaye Rathi views the development as another sign that India has become an important market for Hollywood. He cites the example of Oppenheimer’s (2023) incredible run in India, making the country among the film’s top five markets. “Hollywood has always looked at India seriously for the sheer population and the market size that they get. Avengers: Endgame [2019] was among that year’s top three grossers  in India. So, now, many studios are all the more focused on enhancing their market share in India. Sony Pictures and Disney have become aggressive with their promotional campaigns,” he explains. 


In the month since Stree 2’s runaway success, the box office hasn’t seen a Bollywood hit. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh points out that Joker: Folie à Deux has the potential to end the dry spell in urban centres. “It’s too early to give projections, but Joker will [open] huge. The only film that could be a competition is Devara: Part 1.”

The Telugu action drama stars Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. Rathi states there is little chance of Joker hampering the September 27 release’s box-office prospects. He notes, “It is a fact that Indian movies are not doing as well as they should. But I don’t think Hollywood cannibalises our business. In fact, [films] doing good numbers encourages more theatres to flourish. Devara and Joker have different audiences; the former is [for] the masses and Joker has an urban reach.”

