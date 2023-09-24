In photographs acquired by TMZ, the estranged couple was seen out to lunch with their two kids, D., 14 months, and Willa, three

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner went for lunch with daughters days before she filed lawsuit x 00:00

American singer-songwriter and actor Joe Jonas and ‘Game of Thrones’ star Sophie Turner went out for lunch with their daughters just days before she sued him, TMZ reported.

In photographs acquired by TMZ, the estranged couple was seen out to lunch with their two kids, D., 14 months, and Willa, three.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the outlet, the four sat together and ate dinner at Momofuku Noodle Bar Uptown in New York City.

According to TMZ, Sophie sued Joe in federal court on Thursday, saying he was refusing to allow her to take their girls to live in Europe, a plan she claims had been in place for a long time.

Furthermore, Sophie said Joe had hidden the children’s passports, making the situation much more difficult.

According to sources close to Joe, Sophie’s filing completely caught him off guard.

According to a statement from Joe’s team, he was only obeying the orders of a Florida judge, the children cannot be relocated during the divorce procedures. Joe believed that if things calmed down and a plan was in place, he’d do whatever it took to figure out a custody arrangement, even if the children lived in another country.

Sophie has been out on the town with her newfound bestie, Taylor Swift, since lunch with Joe, spending Tuesday and Thursday nights in New York.

Day after, the ‘Game of Thrones’ actor also went out with her children in Manhattan on Friday, pushing 3-year-old Willa and her 1-year-old younger sister in a pram.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever