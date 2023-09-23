Stating that Jonas is “seeking shared parenting so that their kids are raised by both, the mother and the father,” the rep added, “The children were born in the US and have spent most of their lives in the US. They are American citizens.”

Joe Jonas with Sophie Turner. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner’s custody battle intensifies x 00:00

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’s divorce battle has got more contentious as she is suing him for unlawfully keeping their two children in the US, and is requesting their immediate return to England. According to court documents, Turner, 27, has filed the lawsuit in US District Court in Manhattan to “secure the immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained” by Jonas. Asserting that the Game of Thrones actor was aware that the musician was going to file for divorce, the latter’s representative said, “The Florida Court has already entered an order that restricts both parents from relocating the children. Sophie was served with this order on September 6, 2023, more than two weeks ago.” Stating that Jonas is “seeking shared parenting so that their kids are raised by both, the mother and the father,” the rep added, “The children were born in the US and have spent most of their lives in the US. They are American citizens.”

