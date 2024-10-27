Breaking News
John Legend talks about Chrissy Teigen's life-or-death moment before late-term abortion

27 October,2024
ANI |

Top

The couple's loss stemmed from a partial placental abruption, a serious condition where the placenta detaches from the uterus before delivery

Chrissy Teigen with John Legend. Pic/AFP

John Legend recently opened up about the harrowing experience he and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, faced in September 2020 when they lost their son, Jack.


According to E! News, in a recent interview, Legend revealed that Chrissy's life was in jeopardy during a late-term abortion due to a severe medical complication.


"Her life was in danger," John explained, reflecting on the emotional toll of that time.


"She was well past 15 weeks when she had to have an abortion. She was miscarrying and bleeding out, and all these things were happening," Legend added, as per E! News.

The couple's loss stemmed from a partial placental abruption, a serious condition where the placenta detaches from the uterus before delivery.

According to E! News, medical experts say that this can pose significant risks for both the mother and the fetus.

John further emphasized the difficult decisions faced by families in similar situations.

"People that have an abortion after 15 weeks almost always wanted to keep the baby," he said, adding, "But there's some kind of complication that came up that they have to have an abortion."

Chrissy, in her emotional response to their loss, expressed profound heartbreak through a poignant Instagram post.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before," she wrote.

Despite extensive medical efforts, including multiple blood transfusions, she lamented, "It just wasn't enough."

In a touching tribute to their son, Chrissy addressed Jack directly, expressing her sorrow for not being able to provide him with a chance at life. "To our Jack--I'm so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications," she shared, adding, "We will always love you."

To honour Jack's memory, the couple later got matching wrist tattoos of his name, symbolizing their everlasting love.

"For some reason, we had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack," Chrissy revealed, adding, "So he will always be Jack to us."

