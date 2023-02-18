John Legend and Raja Kumari to perform in India on March 4 and 5

The tour begins on March 4 at Jio World Centre in Mumbai, and on March 5 at A DOT by GNH in Gurugram, the duo will do an encore

Raja Kumari and John Legend will perform in India on March 4 and 5 in Mumbai and Delhi. Photo Courtesy: AFP

American singers John Legend and Raja Kumari will perform in India on the Walkers & Co. Tour on March 4 and 5. They will first perform in Mumbai and then Delhi on this tour.



Being the first-of-its-kind musical tour, according to Walkers & Co., by Johnnie Walker Refreshing Mixer (Non-Alcoholic), it is a platform that celebrates group progress via collaboration, co-creation, and community. For the first time ever, it is bringing John Legend, the youngest artist to receive an EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony) honour to India for a music tour. Raja Kumari, an Indian-origin rapper renowned for her audacious and courageous music, has also been enlisted to work with Legend on the tour. The brand also launched an anthem called "Keep Walking" with the duo back in December.

The tour begins on March 4 at Jio World Centre in Mumbai, and on March 5 at A DOT by GNH in Gurugram, the duo will do an encore. It will be the first of many such performances to emerge from Walkers & Co., a platform that gives people and communities a place to produce work that is progressive, inclusive, and always moving society ahead.

Expressing his excitement to be performing for his Indian fans for the first time, John Legend said, "Music has the power of stirring people and inspiring change. It has the power to make a person see the light ahead and keep walking. I have always wanted to visit and bring my music to fans in India, a land reverberating with positivity and so much potential. To do that with a platform such as Walkers & Co. that celebrates collaboration, co-creation and community is the perfect way to do it. See you soon India!"

The Walkers & Co. Tour will rekindle the spirit of "Keep Walking," a two-word phrase that serves as a call to action for a group of Walkers, who are self-driven to promote sustainability and inclusion.

Stating her thoughts around the tour, Shweta Jain, chief business development officer: Luxury, Reserve & Craft -- India and South Asia, Diageo, said, "We created Walkers & Co. as a platform to create bold boundary pushers across creator communities. Our global rallying cry "Keep Walking" has been inspiring generations. The two converged to inspire an iconic collaboration between John Legend & Raja Kumari -- who are together in concert celebrating all pervasive progress."



Also Read: From Raghu Dixit to Abhanga Repost: Mahindra Roots Festival will celebrate Indian music this February

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever