John Travolta travels to Brazil to celebrate 70th birthday

Updated on: 09 March,2024 03:36 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Hollywood actor John Travolta has shared moments from his birthday celebration in Brazil with his followers on social media

John Travolta travels to Brazil to celebrate 70th birthday

Pic courtesy/ IMDb

Hollywood actor John Travolta has shared moments from his birthday celebration in Brazil with his followers on social media. The ‘Pulp Fiction’ star took to his Instagram, and shared a video montage in which he highlighted the activities from his 70th birthday vacation, reports People magazine.


“My trip to Brazil to celebrate my birthday,” he wrote in the caption. "I thank you my friends!! Love JT. The video started off with the actor’s flight’s descent into the South American country, as it showed the magnificent views from the plane’s window seat.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by John Travolta (@johntravolta)


As per People, the clip then continued with one of the few solo shots of Travolta enjoying the night time view of Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro.

He continued to capture moments by the coast, documenting the blue ocean and white sandy beaches. The video then concluded with a couple more shots of Christ the Redeemer statue at night. The video is accompanied by Sergio Mendes’ song 'The Look Of Love (feat. Fergie)'.

Earlier, for his milestone birthday, the actor shared a sweet video to his Instagram Stories celebrating with his family. In the Story, Travolta blew out his birthday cake candles, and also shared an adorable moment with his dog Peanut.

