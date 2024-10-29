Breaking News
Maharashtra polls: Rs 1.05 crore cash seized from car in Nanded district
Mumbai customs seize gold concealed in wax, innerwear and socks worth Rs 1.39 cr
Nawab Malik files nomination from Mankhurd seat as NCP candidate
Air India, Vistara and IndiGo among over 100 flights to receive bomb threats
Mumbai school bus associations urges poll officials for clarity on Nov 20 duty
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Johnny Depp and Penelope Cruz to star in action thriller Day Drinker

Johnny Depp and Penelope Cruz to star in action thriller 'Day Drinker'

Updated on: 30 October,2024 07:06 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
Agencies |

Top

Johnny Depp, Penelope Cruz to reunite for action thriller, Day Drinker

Johnny Depp and Penelope Cruz to star in action thriller 'Day Drinker'

Johnny Depp and Penelope Cruz pose on the red carpet before the screening of Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011). Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Johnny Depp and Penelope Cruz to star in action thriller 'Day Drinker'
x
00:00

Hollywood stars Johnny Depp and Penelope Cruz are set to reteam for Day Drinker, a thriller that hails from Lionsgate.


Marc Webb, the director of 500 Days of Summer (2009) and two Amazing Spider-Man (2012-14) films starring Andrew Garfield, is on board to helm the upcoming movie.


According to reports, Day Drinker follows a cruise ship bartender who meets a mysterious day drinker. Both of them soon find themselves entangled in a criminal underbelly and connected in unexpected ways.


The film marks the fourth collaboration between Depp and Cruz after Blow (2001), Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) and Murder on the Orient Express (2017). Chelsea Kujawa is overseeing the project for Lionsgate. Dan Freedman negotiated the deals for the studio.

It also marks Depp’s most high-profile project of late, following the many controversies that arose from his highly publicised divorce from actor Amber Heard. Depp’s directorial venture Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness recently premièred at the Rome Film Festival. Cruz was last seen in the sports drama, Ferrari (2023).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

johnny depp penelope cruz hollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK