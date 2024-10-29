Johnny Depp, Penelope Cruz to reunite for action thriller, Day Drinker

Johnny Depp and Penelope Cruz pose on the red carpet before the screening of Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011). Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Johnny Depp and Penelope Cruz to star in action thriller 'Day Drinker' x 00:00

Hollywood stars Johnny Depp and Penelope Cruz are set to reteam for Day Drinker, a thriller that hails from Lionsgate.

Marc Webb, the director of 500 Days of Summer (2009) and two Amazing Spider-Man (2012-14) films starring Andrew Garfield, is on board to helm the upcoming movie.

According to reports, Day Drinker follows a cruise ship bartender who meets a mysterious day drinker. Both of them soon find themselves entangled in a criminal underbelly and connected in unexpected ways.

The film marks the fourth collaboration between Depp and Cruz after Blow (2001), Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) and Murder on the Orient Express (2017). Chelsea Kujawa is overseeing the project for Lionsgate. Dan Freedman negotiated the deals for the studio.

It also marks Depp’s most high-profile project of late, following the many controversies that arose from his highly publicised divorce from actor Amber Heard. Depp’s directorial venture Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness recently premièred at the Rome Film Festival. Cruz was last seen in the sports drama, Ferrari (2023).

