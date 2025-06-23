Breaking News
Mumbai: Abandoned cancer-stricken elder found in Aarey garbage heap, hospitals denied care
Middle East war: US strikes in Iran leave Muharram tours in limbo
Mumbai: Shut SoBo subway gates put pedestrians in harm’s way
Cops at wits’ end trying to get convictions in cases with AI use; psychiatrists sound alarm
Mumbai: Khatara cars cleared from under Andheri’s Teli Gali flyover; MLA proposes open gym and garden
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Johnny Depp reflects on love Amber Heard and punished good deeds

Johnny Depp reflects on love, Amber Heard, and ‘punished good deeds’

Updated on: 23 June,2025 11:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Over three years after the defamation trial, Johnny Depp reflects on how love, loneliness, and emotional rescue played a role in his relationship with Amber Heard

Johnny Depp reflects on love, Amber Heard, and ‘punished good deeds’

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Pics/AFP

Listen to this article
Johnny Depp reflects on love, Amber Heard, and ‘punished good deeds’
x
00:00

Hollywood star Johnny Depp is talking about his relationship with ex-wife Amber Heard. The actor recollected what went down and the subsequent defamation case against her, over three years after a verdict was reached.
 
The actor, 62, recalled how past relationships in his life shaped his views on "love", and how that, in turn, affected his relationship with the actress, 39, reports ‘People’ magazine.

He told ‘The Sunday Times’, "So, what were my initial dealings with what we call ‘love?' Clearly obtuse. And what that means is, if you’re a s***** like I am, sometimes you look in a person’s eye and see some sadness, some lonely thing and you feel you can help that person”.


As per ‘People’, the pair met in 2011 and then wed in 2015, but they called it quits a little over a year later, before their divorce led to court battles in the years to follow.


He further mentioned, “But no good deed goes unpunished, because there are those who, when you try to love and help them, will start to give you an understanding of what that malaise, that perturbance was in their eyes. It manifests itself in other ways. And the interesting thing is that it is merely a sliver of my life I have chosen to explore”.

When Heard and Depp split in 2016, the Aquaman actress cited irreconcilable differences in a petition for divorce, and she filed a temporary restraining order against her spouse amid allegations of domestic violence.

Johnny Depp and Heard reached a $7 million divorce settlement that August, but in March 2019, Depp sued his ex-wife for defamation over a 2018 op-ed she penned for the ‘Washington Post’. In it, Heard detailed discrimination she said she faced in the wake of her domestic abuse allegations against Depp to "ensure that women who come forward to talk about violence receive more support”. In November 2020, Depp lost his highly publicized U.K. libel lawsuit case against British tabloid ‘The Sun’ for calling him a "wife-beater”.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

johnny depp amber heard hollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK