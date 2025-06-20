Johnny Depp, known for one of his most iconic roles as Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, visited a children’s hospital in Spain to lift spirits. This isn’t the first time Depp has made such a gesture—his heartwarming visits span from Vancouver to Australia

Johnny Depp dressed as Jack Sparrow at Nino Jesus University Children's Hospital, Spain Pic/X

Johnny Depp gave a surprise to kids at Nino Jesus University Children's Hospital, reported People.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star donned his famous Jack Sparrow getup once again to pay kids at the Madrid-based hospital a visit on June 16, as he continues to spend time in Spain to film his newest project Day Drinker, as per the outlet.

Photos of Depp, 62, showed the actor as his iconic pirate character touching pinkies with smiley kids as he visited them in their hospital rooms.

In September 2024, the actor visited kids at Donostia University Hospital in San Sebastian, Spain, per the hospital's social media, while the Sweeney Todd star was in town for the San Sebastian Film Festival, reported People.

At that hospital, Depp visited patients admitted to the Pediatrics and Oncology ward. Depp previously visited hospitals' children's wards as Jack Sparrow around the world, from Vancouver, Paris, London, and Brisbane, Australia, to several cities in the U.S.

Depp famously portrayed Jack in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise beginning with 2003's The Curse of the Black Pearl, alongside Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley.

He went on to reprise his role in four more Pirates films: Dead Man's Chest (2006), At World's End (2007), On Stranger Tides (2011) and Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017), reported People.

