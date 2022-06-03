Johnny Depp finds cheerleaders in Bollywood too

Depp had sued Heard for defamation after she alluded to having faced domestic violence during her marriage

File photo of Depp and Heard

The long-running and much-publicised Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard case finally came to a close with the Jury finding both liable for defamation. The jury awarded Depp significantly more damages than Heard, making it a legal victory for the actor. It awarded $15 million ($10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages) to Depp and $2 million to Heard.

Depp had sued Heard for defamation after she alluded to having faced domestic violence during her marriage. Heard countered his claim with a defamation suit as well. For several days, fans had ardently followed the public trial that played out like a cinematic offering, accusing Heard of being the abuser, in this case.

The actor found support in several Bollywood folk as well. Disha Patani extended her support by sharing a photo of Depp as the character Jack Sparrow, and said, “No body can ever replace you.” Singer Sona Mohapatra tweeted about Heard: “She and her club of few selfish women, setback 1000’s of genuine cases of women, who get the shorter end of the stick.”

