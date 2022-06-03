Breaking News
Johnny Depp finds cheerleaders in Bollywood too

Updated on: 03 June,2022 08:13 AM IST  |  Washington
Agencies |

Depp had sued Heard for defamation after she alluded to having faced domestic violence during her marriage

File photo of Depp and Heard


The long-running and much-publicised Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard case finally came to a close with the Jury finding both liable for defamation. The jury awarded Depp significantly more damages than Heard, making it a legal victory for the actor. It awarded $15 million ($10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages) to Depp and $2 million to Heard. 

Depp had sued Heard for defamation after she alluded to having faced domestic violence during her marriage. Heard countered his claim with a defamation suit as well. For several days, fans had ardently followed the public trial that played out like a cinematic offering, accusing Heard of being the abuser, in this case. 




The actor found support in several Bollywood folk as well. Disha Patani extended her support by sharing a photo of Depp as the character Jack Sparrow, and said, “No body can ever replace you.” Singer Sona Mohapatra tweeted about Heard: “She and her club of few selfish women, setback 1000’s of genuine cases of women, who get the shorter end of the stick.”


