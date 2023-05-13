After 25 years, Johnny Depp is ready and all set to direct the ‘Modi’ biopic film

Johnny Depp. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Johnny Depp returning to direction with 'Modi' biopic co-produced by Al Pacino x 00:00

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp is making his comeback to directing with 'Modi,' a biographical film about Italian creative Amedeo Modigliani, nicknamed 'Modi'. Depp is co-producing the film with Al Pacino and Barry Navidi.

The movie's lead, Modigliani, will be portrayed by Riccardo Scamarcio, while French artist Maurice Utrillo will be played by Pierre Niney, and Pacino will play Gangnat, an art collector. The project is scheduled to begin production in Budapest in the fall and will be presented to potential buyers in Cannes.

The drama is based on Dennis McIntyre's play titled 'Modigliani.'

It occurs within 48 hours and traces Modigliani's escape from the city while being pursued by law enforcement agents. The Jerzy and Mary Kromolowski team wrote it. Chaos unfolds after the protagonist consults his friend and art dealer Leopold Zborowski for guidance, as he encounters a potential life-changing collector. The movie depicts the artist's life in Paris circa 1916, where a chaotic 48 hours became a pivotal moment, cementing his status as an artistic icon.

Johnny Depp, producing for his European production company IN.2 Films, eagerly anticipates bringing this universally human story to the big screen. Despite his highly publicized legal feud against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, Depp is optimistic about the film and his career. Additionally, Depp is set to play King Louis XV in Maïwenn's French historical romance 'Jeanne du Barry', marking another chapter to his impressive European portfolio.

Barry Navidi, who collaborated with Al Pacino on various movies, such as 'The Merchant of Venice' and 'Salomé', has expressed that 'Modi' is a meaningful project for Pacino. Navidi clarified that the movie depicts a segment of Modi's life, not a biography. Furthermore, he voiced his long-held desire to work with Johnny again.

Further casting announcements are expected as production commences in Europe in spring 2023, while The Veterans will handle the film's worldwide distribution. Fans eagerly anticipate Depp's return to directing with 'Modi,' which marks his first feature film directorial venture since 'The Brave' in 1997.

Also Read: Johnny Depp returns to the screen after 3 years with 'Jeanne du Barry' at Cannes

usechatgpt init success